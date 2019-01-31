Can you help the NOPD locate this missing teen and her baby?

NEW ORLEANS – Last seen on January 28, a New Orleans teenager and her daughter are still missing.

The family says they last saw 16-year-old Jessica Portillo around noon, at her residence in the 4200 block of South Galvez Street.

When Jessica’s sister returned home at about 6 P.M., both Jessica and her 3-month-old daughter, Sophia, were gone.

Because several items of clothing and personal affects belonging to Jessica were missing from the home, authorities suspect Jessica ran away with Sophia.

The family believes Jessica is heading to Falls Church, Va., to live with the baby’s father, a 23-year-old male, identified only as “Eric.”

Jessica Portillo is about 5’6″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

She has long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica and Sophia Portillo are asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.