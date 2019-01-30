× Volunteers to give JP Eastbank Animal Shelter a ‘much-needed’ makeover

NEW ORLEANS – Rescue Rebuild and Hartz join together to renovate the JP Eastbank Animal Shelter.

On Thursday, January 31, Hartz will have 50 volunteers from across the country helping to give the shelter a makeover.

The renovation is part of the Hartz Loving Paws™ “give back” initiative.

The volunteers will be renovating the cat room, replacing old kennel doors, and giving the pet intake room a fresh coat of paint.

Additionally, the shelter will get an all new outdoor cat enclosure, and an outdoor play yard with agility equipment and sun shades.

The hope is that these renovations will increase the well-being and adoptability of thousands of shelter dogs and cats in the New Orleans area.

Each year, between the two Jefferson Parish locations they intake around 10,000 animals and this renovation is critical to the well-being and health of these shelter dogs and cats as well as increases their chances of being adopted.