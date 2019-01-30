× Second line Saints parade will roll through French Quarter on Superbowl Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – The Who Dats asked, and they shall receive, a black and gold parade on Superbowl Sunday.

The Blackout & Gold Saints Second Line Parade will begin make its way through the French Quarter from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Visitors can expect to see costumes, dancers, umbrellas and handkerchiefs, marching from Jackson Square to Bourbon Street.

The event will serve as a way for fans to mourn the untimely end of the 2019 season, while showing their diligence, in preparation for next years comeback.

Kim Bergeron is a marketing and public relations specialist, a blogger, and a community leader whose volunteer efforts have supported numerous non-profits and arts organizations. “This event is the people’s parade, with many indicating on the event page that they are traveling from around the U.S. to attend,” said Bergeron, whose event efforts began the day after the NFC Championship game. “With so much to do in so little time, this event shows the power of social media to bring projects to life.”

Anyone looking to sponsor the event, can do so on the event’s Kickstarter page.

Due to parade permit restrictions, no throws are permitted. Also prohibited are vendors, tents and pets.