Saenger Theatre plans for a blockbuster Broadway season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you love musicals, then you'll love the line up of shows from the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series that's heading to the Saenger Theatre this upcoming season.

The show that everyone is talking about is "Dear Evan Hansen."

This six-time Tony Award and 2018 Grammy Award-winning best musical is taking the nation by storm with it's message about fitting in after one lie spirals out of control for this high school student, Evan Hansen.

We sat down with the Saenger's new general manager, Sam Voisin, for his opinion of this star-studded season.

"It is probably the number one musical theatrical performance on Broadway right now, and it's coming right here to New Orleans," says Voisin.

From one contemporary musical to another, "Mean Girls" is predicted to be another best seller at the box office.

"Mean girls" is going to be the blockbuster hit. Given that the movie was so successful, [and] given that the writer is the same writer that wrote this, it's going to be a high production, high comedy. It's going to be enjoyable by all," says Voisin.

Also on the list is fan favorite, "Wicked," which gives the back story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda before Dorothy arrived at Oz.

"Patrons ask for 'Wicked' time and time again because it is really a genuine message of acceptance and friendship," says Voisin.

If you're looking to escape to the land of Oz or to imperial Russia, for 'Anastasia," the Saenger Theatre plans to take you there this season.

"In the world that we live in today, theater and this venue is a great place to escape. This is a happy place," says Voisin.