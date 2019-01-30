× RTA Commissioner retires after 23 years of service

NEW ORLEANS – Earline Roth announced her retirement after 23 years of service on the RTA Board of Commissioners.

In 1995, Roth joined the board, and since 2012, she has served as Vice-Chairwoman.

Commissioner Roth worked tirelessly to ensure equity for the more than 39,000 disabled citizens in the city of New Orleans. She led the Special Transit Services Advisory Committee, making it her priority to ensure the elderly and disabled had a voice in the services the RTA provides.

Over the last two decades, Roth served on numerous committees and received several awards, including: the Governor’s Volunteer of the Year Gold Award and the Certificate of Appreciation from the President’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities.

“It’s been an honor to work with Commissioner Roth,” Said Justin T. Augustine, III, Vice President of Transdev, in-service to the RTA. “She is an amazing advocate for public transit and truly understands the importance it serves in the life of our citizens. We are grateful for her wisdom over the years and wish her much health and happiness in retirement.”

“A leader, a champion, and mentor… those are just a few of the titles, the RTA is proud to bestow upon Commissioner Roth,” said RTA Interim Executive Director, Jared Munster, Ph.D. “She has been instrumental in helping us move the RTA forward, and we thank her for her many years of service and dedication to the Authority.”