Quick edit: Davis removed from team hype video before Pelicans fall to Nuggets

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was on the bench Wednesday night as the Pelicans lost to Denver 105-99. But, Davis was removed from the club’s pre game hype video.

Davis is rehabbing a fractured index finger, and could be ready to return soon. He could also be traded before the league deadline Thursday February 7th, although that seems more and more unlikely.

Wednesday night, before tip off Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked if Davis had played his last game as a Pelican?

The Pelicans could simply choose to make Davis a healthy scratch the rest of the season.