Puppy Bowl Ref talks Saints Rams non-call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hallelujah! The Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet this Sunday at 2pm local time!

Kinsey Schofield and her pup Liddle had a chance to ask official Puppy Bowl ref Dan Schachner about the infamous non-call between the Saints and the Rams, "Listen, I can tell you I have a lot of sympathy for referees and blown calls and things like that. We don't have pass interference so pass interference wouldn't, I mean, I would see pass interference and also ignore it... just like yourReferee." He joked that they do have, "Pee interference," which he often has to call.

Schachner said that he has his own reasons for boycotting the big game on Sunday.

Watch the video above and make sure to tune into The Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet Sunday afternoon.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.