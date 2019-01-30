× International Paper hosting job fair for employees being laid off by Georgia-Pacific

BATON ROUGE – A three-day job fair is being held in Baton Rouge with hopes of hiring talented employees being laid off by George-Pacific.

The job fair will will take place at 4914 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Days and times for the three day event are as follows:

January 31, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

February 1, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

February 2, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

International Paper (IP) is looking to hire talented and dedicated individuals to fill hourly and salaried roles in their manufacturing facilities located across the U.S.

IP will be recruiting individuals with experience in maintenance, engineering, and environmental health and safety.

“We value character as much as capability. We look for employees who not only have talent, skills and work ethic, but who also are dedicated to the principle of doing the right things, in the right ways, for the right reasons, all of the time,” said Tom Plath, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Global Citizenship. “We maintain an inclusive culture that attracts and retains the best team members and enables them to learn, grow and contribute to sustainable results.”

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance by emailing their contact information, resume and any questions to careers@ipaper.com.

Earlier this month, Georgia-Pacific announced the closure of it’s Port Hudson location, causing the dismissal of 650 workers.