Help catch two accused booze bandits in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The Mandeville Police Department is looking for two people who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from a local business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the pair targeted the Acquistapace's Mandeville Wine and Cheese at 631 North Causeway Approach on the evening of January 9.

Police say the two stole $342 worth of alcohol. There is no word on whether the suspects took several bottles of alcohol or perhaps just one or two of the more expensive bottles that the store sells.

The two left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door car, perhaps a Honda, police say.

Police also released a photo of the two suspects -- who appear to be women -- pushing a grocery cart inside the store as well as a photo of the car they say they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Muller at the MPD at 985-624-3119.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos provided by police, click on the video button at the top of this page.

So far, more than 389 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.