NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees is helping to send an Army Veteran to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

Brees teamed up with USAA and the “United Service Organization” to give Retired Sergeant First Class “Patrick Gray” and his brother Jason tickets to Sunday’s Patriots-Rams game.

Gray is from Mississippi and is a lifelong Saints fan.

Brees says this is quote, “Simply a small way to say thank you.”

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.