× ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Rachel Lindsay has a wedding date and a dress

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are ready to take the plunge.

The season 13 “Bachelorette” and the man who won her heart (and the final rose) are set to marry this summer, according to a post on her official Instagram account.

Lindsay posted a photo of herself with celebrity wedding planner Michael Russo, who she thanked on Instagram for “making me a bride.”

“I’m beyond excited,” Lindsay wrote in the caption. “I cant wait to take you all along this journey and share details with you.”

Lindsay told “Entertainment Tonight” she has a dress, a date she hasn’t revealed and a location — someplace tropical, although she wouldn’t say where. She added a hashtag, #summer2019, to her post.

“It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan’s from, but it’s not in Colombia,” she said.

The couple have been engaged since 2017, the same year they appeared on the show.