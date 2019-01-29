Suspect in Louisiana shootings confesses to killing 5, authorities say

Dakota Theriot, the suspect in the Louisiana shooting spree that left five people dead, has confessed to the murders, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Arn.

Detectives said that Theriot is cooperating with their investigation and confessed to stealing the murder weapon from his father.

Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, were at their home near Baton Rouge on Saturday when the Theriot allegedly killed them, Webre said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Keith Theriot was still alive and told them his son shot them, authorities said.

Dakota Theriot’s girlfriend, Summer Ernest, and two relatives were found dead in a home 30 miles away. The other victims were her father, Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, according to authorities.

Theriot was dating Summer and had lived with the Ernests for several weeks, Ard said. He was recently asked to leave the residence and not return, according to authorities.

Theriot was arrested for the killings on Sunday about 1,000 miles away in Richmond County, Virginia, where he has family ties.