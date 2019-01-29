× Students in Denham Springs raise money for families of the mass shooting victims

DENHAM SPRINGS – Students at Denham Springs High School are doing what they can to help the families of the mass shooting victims.

On social media, the high school announced that students could wear red shirts on Monday in honor of Tanner Ernest.

And on Tuesday, students could pay $3 to dress down.

DHS Principal Kelly Jones, said that more than $6,500 was raised by students.

All proceeds from the dress down day will be given to the Ernest family, to help cover burial costs.

On Saturday, January 26, Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest were murdered in their home.

They were allegedly killed by Dakota Theriot.

Theriot was caught and arrested in Richmond, Virginia, and has since confessed to killing all three victims.

Theriot also confessed to killing his parents on the same day as the other murders.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Summer and Tanner, and Billy Ernest.