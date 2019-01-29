× Rejected: NBA fines Anthony Davis 50K for trade demand

The NBA has fined Pelicans forward Anthony Davis $50,000 for his public trade demand, made through his agent, Rich Paul.

The league announced the fine late Tuesday afternoon.

The NBA said Davis violated “a collective bargaining rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands. The fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent Rich Paul, in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.”

Davis was at the Pelicans facility Monday, but would not speak with reporters.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the trade demand would not be a distraction for the Pelicans. Gentry said it would be “business as usual.”

The Pelicans released a statement Monday saying they would trade Davis, but on their time table.

The NBA trade deadline is February 7th. If Davis is not dealt before the deadline, a deal would likely be done on or near July 1st.