January crime roundup leads to dozens of arrests

NEW ORLEANS - At a lunch time press conference, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the success of a crime roundup.

Operation "2019 New Year Clean Sweep" has been dubbed a success, taking 45 criminals off the streets in less just two weeks.

Many of these criminals were wanted for violent crimes, including murder, rape, sexual battery, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Mayor Cantrell and Chief Ferguson thanked 7 law enforcement agencies, saying inter-agency cooperation was a vital aspect of this mission.

Chief Ferguson explained that he wanted to build upon the momentum of 2018, where the city of New Orleans saw a close to 50 year low number of murders.

The city also saw a third straight year of double digit reduction in armed robberies, and overall significant reduction in gun violence.

"When 2018 came to a close, with strong commitment from Mayor Cantrell and her administration, we refused to slow down," said Chief Ferguson. "We remain determined to continue that momentum going into the new year, 2019."

At this time in 2018, there had been 17 murders in New Orleans. As of today, there have been 9 murders in 2019. Chief Ferguson says this is still far too many, but it shows that efforts are paying off.

"Criminal activity in the city of New Orleans will not be tolerated," said Mayor Cantrell. "Now of course, we know that we have work to do, but the men and women of the NOPD and our partners are doing what it takes."