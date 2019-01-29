Grand jury indicts five former deputies and 16 inmates in jail rape and beating

Photo Gallery
FRANLKINTON – A Washington Parish grand jury announced the indictment of five former deputies and 16 inmates in connection with a rape and a beating at the parish jail last year.
All five former deputies worked for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On January 28, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced the indictment of the following former deputies:
- 22-year-old Frank Smith of Mount Hermon
- 20-year-old Elliot Smith of Mandeville
- 30-year-old John Donaldson of Franklinton
- 48-year-old Pamela P. Willis of Tylertown, Miss.
These former deputies were charged with malfeasance in office for “intentionally performing any duty lawfully required of him/her in an unlawful manner or by intentionally refusing or failing to perform any duty lawfully required of him/her, as such an officer or employee,” for incidents between September 4, 2018 and September 5, 2018.
Frank Smith and Elliot Smith also were charged with aggravated second degree battery for using a power cord to harm the victim. Frank Smith was additionally charged with second degree battery on the same victim for a different time period.
Former deputy, 19-year-old Austin Rogers, of Franklinton, was also charged with malfeasance in office, for incidents between July 26, 2018 and September 5, 2018.
For the incident that occurred in the jail, the following inmates were charged with simple battery:
- 27-year-old Quenterrius K. McGowan of Angie
- 27-year-old Andre D. Lucas of Bogalusa
- 19-year-old Latrevious Lucas of Bogalusa
- 23-year-old Yamarai A. Brumfield of Bogalusa
- 18-year-old Eddie Jackson of Bogalusa
- 25-year-old Ja’Vontay M. Owens of Bogalusa
- 41-year-old Charles E. Ross of Bogalusa
- 33-year-old Deonta L. Lee of Franklinton
- 17-year-old Jackie Spikes of Angie
- 27-year-old Tramale D. Jenkins of Franklinton
- 25-year-old Russell L. Daniels Franklinton
- 19-year-old Tyreef J. Williams of Bogalusa
- 23-year-old Dakeithan D. Matthews of Bogalusa
- 19-year-old Kevin T. Crutchfield, Jr. of Bogalusa
- 38-year-old Toby J. Walker of Bogalusa
Walker and another inmate, 19-year-old Samuel E. White, were also charged with first degree rape of another victim during the same incident.