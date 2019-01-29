× French Quarter Fest announces 2019 lineup

NEW ORLEANS – The 36th Annual French Quarter Festival has announced its lineup, featuring more than 1700 artists on 23 stages.

Making their first FQF appearance, Galactic, Big 6 Brass Band, Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black, Lil’ Glenn & Backatown, and Magnolia Sisters.

Returning favorites include Amanda Shaw, Irma Thomas, John Boutté, Erica Falls and hundreds more.

The free fest takes places April 11 – 14.

“Our mission is to promote New Orleans’ culture and heritage, and this year we have more ways to achieve it,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “Our Chevron Evening Concert Series will showcase more genres with artists like George Porter, Jr., and a new stage on the Moonwalk will expand riverfront entertainment.”

Considered a local favorite, French Quarter Fest appeals tourists and locals alike because of its authenticity.

More than 60 restaurants will be featured with iconic, local dishes.

Attendees can experience a range of Louisiana artists from several genres on 23 stages throughout the historic French Quarter. Attendees can also experience Louisiana legends each night in the streets of the Quarter, thanks to the expanded Chevron Evening Concert Series.

Stages include The Chevron Stage, in Jackson Square, the Hilton Stage, the Riverfront Abita Beer Stage, the WWL-TV Stage, the GE Stage, the Jack Daniel’s Stage, the Tropical Isle Stage, the Jazz Museum at the Mint, the Louisiana Fish Fry Stage. And a new venue, the Pan-American Life Insurance Group Stage will bring music to the newly renovated Moonwalk on Saturday and Sunday.

At 10 A.M. on the first day of the fest, a Second-Line Kickoff Parade will take off from the100 block of Bourbon Street and makes its way to Jackson Square.

Additionally, children can attend Dancing at Dusk, in the children’s area at the Chevron Children’s STEM Zone.

A complete concert lineup can be found at frenchquarterfest.org.

The complete culinary lineup is available at frenchquarterfest.org.