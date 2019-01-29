× Early morning shooting on Bourbon St. leaves one injured

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans police are investigating an early morning shooting on Bourbon Street that left one person injured.

There are limited details at this time, but what we do know is that the shooting took place around 4:45 this morning in the 100 block.

A 25-year-old black male arrived at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, but they left the hospital before receiving treatment.

The man returned to the hospital around 6:45 this morning with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Investigators are currently looking for the people involved in the incident.

They are currently classifying this as an aggravated battery by shooting.

If you know anything, call police.