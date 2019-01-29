Dan the Cello Man is a ‘dazzling virtuoso’, making music just in time for the Oscars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Daniel Lelchuk is "Dan the Cello Man"

He's ready for all musical encounters with the instrument he loves and plays around the world.

With the Academy Awards on the way, he's got more than a few Oscar-winning numbers in his repertoire.

You can watch the Oscars on WGNO ABC 26 on Sunday night February 24

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got an audience with the man and his cello for a musical moment tribute to Hollywood's top award and one of history's biggest winners.

As for Daniel Lelchuk, here's what you can read his website, www.danniellelchuk.com:

Daniel Lelchuk was appointed Associate Principal cellist at the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in the fall of 2013.

Mr. Lelchuk’s numerous festival appearances include Baden-Baden, Hawaii International Music Festival, Chamber Music Silicon Valley, Moritzburg, Lake George, and Salzburg. Since 2017 he has played in the cello section of the Colorado Music Festival and also serves as cellist for the New Orleans-based chamber ensemble Lyrica Baroque. At the invitation of Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi, he presented a series of solo cello recitals at the famed Villa Aurora, Rome. In Spring 2017 he performed as guest principal cellist with the Orquesta Filharmónica de Jalisco on their acclaimed European tour.

​Originally from New Hampshire, Daniel Lelchuk studied with Eric Kim at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music (Bloomington) where he received the Eva Heinitz scholarship and played as principal cellist of the Philharmonic and Opera orchestras. He began cello when not yet five, studying for ten years with Donna Denniston, followed by studies with Sato Knudsen in Boston and Francesco Strano in Rome.

​