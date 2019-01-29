City Hall to host blood drive on Wednesday Jan. 30

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Health Department has partnered with Councilmember Helena Moreno and Mayor LaToya Cantrell to host a Blood Drive.

The drive will help support The Blood Center, which has been negatively impacted by cancelled blood drives, due to the government shutdown.

Every donor will receive a free t-shirt.

The event will take place on the 8th flood of City Hall, room 8E10.

The drive will go from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Donors on a tight schedule can select a time slot here.

Walk-ins are welcome on a first come first serve basis.

All donors SHOULD eat a meal before donating, and bring a valid photo ID.