Carla’s Menu: Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you to a great boil spot in Mid-City, Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering. Owned by siblings and New Orleans natives, James Clesi, Carlo Clesi and Sonya Dicarlo.

They recently moved to this spot at 4323 Bienville Street in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood to boil up crawfish, crab and shrimp. The space has a full bar and a large outside patio to experience a one-of-a-kind experience. They also offer catering for any event, plus oysters on the weekends.

It’s not just about the boils, they have a full menu with New Orleans comfort food items like Jambalaya Cheese Fries and Fried Catfish platter with onion rings.

CLICK HERE to learn more!

Follow Carla Pesono on instagram and Facebook