Bayou Country Children’s Museum creates new events for the entire family

THIBODAUX, La. -- It's a place where you can find a giant offshore supply boat and get your hands on the navigation equipment, discover how an oil rig works, and even give "CoCo the aAlligator" a high five.

I'm talking about the Bayou Country Children's Museum in Thibodaux.

This museum is aimed at teaching kids all about bayou and Cajun culture.

"The founders felt it was important that we showcase what's unique and different and special about this region," says the executive director, Chris Gergeni.

The museum opened in 2013, serves 8 surrounding parishes, and continues to grow its exhibitions.

One of my personal favorites is the giant sugar cane harvester that is used for both learning and play.

"The kids can climb up into the seat, pretend to control the different parts, and see a video of them cutting sugar cane and riding through the sugarcane fields," says Chris.

Each section meets Louisiana educational standards by teaching the youngsters science, technology, engineering, and math.

They also come to use their imagination.

"We've got a puppet stage and a person stage where they can act, dress up, pretend, and really get their imaginations working and explore what they want to be when they grow up," says Chris.

So if a hands-on experience is what you are looking for, this is the proper place for kids and parents to learn together.

"There is so much here that even locals don't know, and that's part of our mission to educate. Our tagline is come and play with us, so just come play with us," says Chris.

The Bayou Country Children's Museum has a whole new list of events for this year.

Some of the events include Medieval themed nights, a kite and chalk festival, monster golf and more.

Click here for more info.