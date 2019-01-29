5 Houston police officers shot, department says

HOUSTON — Five police officers in Houston were shot Monday, according to the city’s police department.

In a tweet, police said officers were responding to 7800 Harding in Houston when officers were hit with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the shooting suspect is down, but did not provide any further information.

Police said the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The mayor called for prayers.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

This is a developing story.