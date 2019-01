Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Lots of hype is surrounding TV's "The Bachelor," Colton Underwood regarding his highly publicized virginity. Will Colton find love on the hit reality TV show and lose his virginity?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez chatted with Colton about what music he would like to listen to when that day finally happens?

"The Bachelor" airs on WGNO every Monday at 7 p.m. central time.

For more information about "The Bachelor," click HERE.