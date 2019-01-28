× What a Start: Two Lions Take Home First Place in KMS Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ashley Davis (shot put) and Cliff Resias (200m) took home first place and newcomer Donovan Storr had a tremendous showing in his debut for the Southeastern Louisiana track team Sunday at the KMS Invitational at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility. Davis, a junior from Watson, Louisiana, took home the shot put title with a throw of 40 feet, 1.75 inches. The 2018 first team All-Southland Indoor shotput selection beat out UNO’s Danielle Lorenz to claim the victory. SLU freshman Kristian Jackson had a strong showing in her collegiate debut finishing fourth in the 200m.

Resias, a Nassau, Bahamas native, set a personal best of 21.42 in the 200m in route to the victory.

But it was Storr, the transfer from Iowa Western junior college, which caught the eye of second-year SLU track head coach Corey Mistretta. Storr, making his Lions’ debut, finished third in the 200m and ran a personal best 21.60. The Andros, Bahamas native also finished ninth out 47 in the 400m and set a personal best 48.31

“Donovan was outstanding,” said Mistretta. “He has positioned himself very well in the conference standings and I am excited about his continued growth in the program. As a whole, the marks weren’t what we were expecting as a team but we will take the victories. I also thought Kristian did a job battling through the nerves of her first collegiate meet. But I think as the season progresses, our throwers will continue to get more comfortable with (SLU assistant coach) Tholis and the results are going to be really strong. And then we got another good performance from Cliff who is progressing along nicely for us and will be a factor in late February. Overall, we had an outstanding weekend of competitions and I’m looking forward to getting back after it this week in preparation.”

The Lions will be back in action with the full squad Friday at the LSU Bayou Bengal Invitational at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.