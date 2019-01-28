× Temporary shelters open for the homeless during freezing temperatures

NEW ORLEANS – Several homeless shelters open while New Orleans freeze plan is in effect.

In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans will activate the Citywide Freeze Plan from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter , 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday

, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday The Salvation Army , 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday

, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday Ozanam Inn , 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone. Covenant House , 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission , 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Community Resource and Referral Center, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rebuild Center, 1803 Gravier St., will accept adults from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While accumulating snow is not likely south of Lake Pontchartrain, rain could mix with or briefly change to snow flurries Tuesday morning. No significant impacts are anticipated from precipitation.

The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.