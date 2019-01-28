× Sources: Anthony Davis will not re-sign with the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Acccording to ESPN.com, Anthony Davis’ agent Rich Paul has informed the New Orleans Pelicans that the NBA all star will not be signing a contract extension with the team.

ESPN says that when they talked to Paul on Monday morning, he said: “Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship. Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Davis could sign a five-year, $240 million dollar contract extension, but is also eligible to become a free agent in 2020.

The Pelicans have not expressed any desire to trade him prior to the February 7 trade deadline.