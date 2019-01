× Section of Cleary Avenue closed through mid-February

METAIRIE, LA – A two block stretch of Cleary Avenue will be closed through mid-February.

Beginning today, January 28 at 8 A.M. Cleary Avenue between 27th and 25th Streets will close.

The right northbound lane will be closed.

Motorists are to use the left lane only.

Broken street panels will be repaired during this closure.

Construction is expected to end on February 18, barring any contractor delay and weather permitting.