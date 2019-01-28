Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Jonas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jonas is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and he is about 8 months old and he likes to think that he's the fourth brother of the Jonas Brothers. He was found as a stray in Metairie and taken to the parish shelter where he waited to see if his owners would come and get him. No one ever did. Jonas would really like to find a family, especially a family with children! He loves children. He likes other dogs too, but he is a little scared of the ones who have a lot of energy.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Jonas.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.