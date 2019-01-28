NOPD searching for man accused of five business burglaries near one intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to find a suspect who is accused of committing five burglaries near one intersection. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, 50-year-old Larry Donnell Warren is the suspect. Police say they have surveillance video that shows he is the person responsible for the multiple business burglaries. Here's a list of the cases:

October 14, 2018, in the 400 block of North Roman Street

December 1, 2018, in the 400 block of North Roman Street.

December 22, 2018, in the 1900 block of Conti Street.

January 2, 2019, in the 400 block of North Roman Street

January 20, 2019, in the 1900 block of North Conti Street.

Police say that Warren was seen driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate Y168264.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including photos of Warren and the pickup, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police locate Warren or have other information that could help with their investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.