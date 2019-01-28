× NOPD investigating 2 Sunday homicides

NEW ORLEANS– Two homicide investigations are underway in New Orleans.

The most recent happened around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon near New Orleans East.

Police say they discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6400 block of the I-10 Service Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The second happened about two hours earlier in Central City, near the intersection of Diana and Verret streets.

Police say that around 12:45 p.m. they were dispatched to an aggravated battery by shooting in the area when they discovered a 29-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

If you have any information regarding either incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.