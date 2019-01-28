× NOPD arrests two 13-year-olds for multiple vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana State Troopers arrested two 13-year-old juveniles in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries.

Officers responded to a call for assistance with finding the suspects responsible for committing vehicle burglaries in the 800 block of Camp Street.

During the search, detectives found two suspects matching the given descriptions.

A witness to the burglaries was able to positively identify both of the individuals.

Both suspects are from New Orleans, and are 13-years-old.

Officers found a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun, concealed in one of the suspect’s backpack.

The boys were picked up in the 1000 block of Girod Street and taken into custody.

Both were booked for simple burglary and one juvenile faces and additional charge of illegal carrying of weapons.