× New Guy: Brady Hired as New Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

BATON ROUGE – Joe Brady, who spent the past two seasons on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, has been named LSU’s passing game coordinator and will work alongside Mickey Joseph in coaching the Tiger wide receivers, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday. Brady takes the place on the LSU staff of Jerry Sullivan, who retired at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

“Joe is energetic and innovative,” Orgeron said. “He spent the past two seasons working with Sean Payton at the New Orleans Saints and he brings to our staff extensive knowledge of the RPO game. He’s an outstanding coach that will be a tremendous asset to our football team.

”In addition to serving as our passing game coordinator, he will work alongside Mickey (Joseph) in coaching our talented group of wide receivers.”

In his first year with New Orleans in 2017, the Saints finished No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and they were the only team in the league to finish the year ranked in the top five in both passing and rushing. The Saints were also No. 4 in the league in scoring offense. In 2018, the Saints ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in both total offense (No. 8) and rushing offense (No. 6) and the organization finished third in scoring. Prior to his two years with the Saints, Brady spent two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2015-16. He got his start in coaching at his alma mater William & Mary where he coached linebackers in 2013-14.

As a player, Brady played wide receiver for William & Mary from 2009-12, twice earning academic all-conference honors. Brady graduated from William & Mary with bachelor’s degrees in process management and consulting as well as kinesiology and health sciences and a minor in leadership and organizational management.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.