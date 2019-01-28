× Moving Up: LSU Basketball Moving up in latest AP and USA Today Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers with two victories last week moved up to No. 25 in the Associated Press media poll and returned to the USA Today coaches poll, also at No. 19 which was announced on Monday. This marks the fifth time this season LSU has been listed in the AP poll and the No. 19 ranking equals the highest this season (19 week three). The last time LSU was ranked higher was in the 16th poll of the 2008-09 season when LSU was ranked 12th. Also besides the Tigers in the AP poll from the SEC at No. 1 Tennessee, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 22 Mississippi State.

The Tigers are 7-2 this year when ranked (5-2 in their first stint, 2-0 this past week) and overall is 267-101 as a ranked team all-time. This is the 203rd poll appearance since the first poll was produced by AP in 1949.

LSU travels to College Station on Wednesday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Department.