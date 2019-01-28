× Mark Your Calendar: Wave and Jags to Face Off in 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University and University of South Alabama football programs announced a matchup for the 2023 season on Monday.

Tulane will welcome South Alabama to Yulman Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. The Green Wave also will take on South Alabama in in 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Green Wave’s 2023 schedule will now feature three non-conference home games. Tulane also will welcome Mississippi and Mississippi State to Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave’s lone non-conference road game will feature a trip to Southern Mississippi.

In the first meeting between the two programs — which came on Sept. 7, 2013 — Tulane dropped a 41-39 decision to South Alabama at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.