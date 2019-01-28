× List of school closures due to potential wintry mix

NEW ORLEANS – The potential for snow, sleet, or a wintry mix is prompting school closures across Louisiana.

“We have a cold front moving into the area with some rain lingering behind the front. If temperatures can cool quick enough before the precipitation ends, the chance exists for a little snow or sleet,” said Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen.

Because of the potential bad weather, the following school districts have altered or cancelled upcoming classes:

We will continue to update this list as the day goes on.

