List of school closures due to potential wintry mix
NEW ORLEANS – The potential for snow, sleet, or a wintry mix is prompting school closures across Louisiana.
“We have a cold front moving into the area with some rain lingering behind the front. If temperatures can cool quick enough before the precipitation ends, the chance exists for a little snow or sleet,” said Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen.
Because of the potential bad weather, the following school districts have altered or cancelled upcoming classes:
- Tangipahoa Parish public schools will be delayed by 2 hours on Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Washington Parish will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Bogalusa City Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Catahoula Parish Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29
We will continue to update this list as the day goes on.
