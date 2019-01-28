JP President Mike Yenni releases ‘State of the Parish’ video

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has released a 16 minute video laying out the challenges and triumphs Jefferson Parish experienced in 2018.

“The 2019 State of the Parish reminds us of the accomplishments of 2018 including the redevelopment of Avondale and our success in managing a $645 million budget as though it was a $1 billion budget alongside a strong administration and a united council,” Yenni said. “Six new pumps stations, 17,000 filled potholes, and 52,000 structures seeing reduced flood insurance rates due to new flood plain mapping are just some of the impressive numbers from 2018. With a unanimously approved budget for 2019, and an outstanding professional administrative team, we have many great things to look forward to such as the continued growth of our Jefferson Parish businesses and $43 million dedicated by the Regional Planning Commission in new projects for Jefferson Parish. We will be steady, strong and are sensibly poised to rise as we continue to bring significant success and achievement to the parish.”

The video was created by the Jefferson Parish Public Information Office.