Flying the coup: Gentry confirms that Davis has asked for trade

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed Monday that star forward Anthony Davis has asked to be traded. Davis will not re-sign with New Orleans, where he could earn a super max extension worth as much as $240 million.

Gentry spoke to media after practice, Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis, a three time first team All NBA selection is averaging career highs in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), and in assists (4.4). The NBA trade deadline is Thursday February 7th. If a deal isn't done by then, the Pelicans will have to wait till the summer to trade Davis.

Guard Jrue Holiday said he understands Davis' request.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis was at the Pelicans' training facility Monday, but did not speak with reporters. Davis suffered a fracture to his left index in a January 18th game at Portland, and is expected to be out 2 to 4 weeks.