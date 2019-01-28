Five men arrested on hundreds of counts of child pornography

NEW ORLEANS – Police have arrested five men on hundreds of counts of child pornography across the New Orleans Metro area.

While announcing the arrests, Attorney General Jeff Landry also asked for the public’s help in gaining information on two of the suspects.

“The investigations are ongoing; however, there are indications two of the men arrested may have abused children in the past,” explained General Landry. “So I beg anyone with information on David Rees and Nam Vo or their potential victims to please contact my Cyber Crime Unit.”

Forty-eight-year-old David Rees, of Metairie, was arrested on 250 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 250 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Forty-year-old Nam Vo, of Covington, was arrested on 30 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, four counts of production of pornography involving juveniles, and eight counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Thirty-five-year-old Justin Pilgrim, of Kenner, was arrested on 17 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Smith, of Kenner, was arrested on six counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Eighteen-year-old David Pizzalato, Chalmette, was arrested on 200 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 1 count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Anyone with further information on David Rees and Nam Vo or their potential victims should call the LBI Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506.

Callers do not have to give their names.