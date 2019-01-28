× Drew Brees writes letter to Who Dat Nation

NEW ORLEANS– After last week’s devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Saints Quarterback Drew Brees wrote this letter to Saints fans.

He posted this inspirational message to Instagram describing his feelings over what happened in the game that has set off a national frenzy over the “no-call” for pass interference in overtime.

Drew Brees is always one to remain positive when times are tough, and we love him for that! Who Dat!