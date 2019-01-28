Delgado and UNO sign Student Transfer Agreement

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans and Delgado Community College are working to make the transfer to a four-year degree path as seamless as possible.

A new student transfer agreement, signed by both parties on January 25, will allow students to more easily transfer to UNO to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Under the newly signed student transfer agreement:

Delgado students with 24 or more hours of transferable, college-level coursework, including the completion of a college-level math and English, and an overall GPA of 2.25 or higher receive guaranteed admission to UNO.

UNO admissions counselors will hold “quick admit” days on Delgado’s City Park and West Bank campuses. UNO will waive the application fee, and eligible Delgado students will be admitted to UNO on the spot.

For students seeking admission before the completion of an associate degree, they may participate in a financial aid consortium. Students may take classes at Delgado and UNO but use financial aid through UNO to fund their education at both institutions.

All students interested in transferring to UNO will have weekly access to pre-admission advising through a transfer admission counselor in a dedicated on-campus Delgado location.

“The agreement represents a major step forward as we seek to work more closely with our partners at Delgado Community College,” UNO President John Nicklow said. “This will provide Delgado students who are interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree with a clear and predictable path to achieving that objective. We hope this leads to more degree completion.”

The student transfer agreement must still be approved by the University of Louisiana System and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.