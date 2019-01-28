× Construction work in Kenner will extend through May

KENNER, LA – A two block stretch of West Esplanade Avenue in Kenner will be closed through the end of May.

Beginning today, January 28 at 7 A.M. W. Esplanade Avenue between Continental Drive and Ole Miss Drive will close.

During the closure, one westbound and one eastbound lane of W. Esplanade will close.

The following detour route will apply:

Eastbound West Esplanade will accommodate two-way traffic between Continental Drive and Ole Miss Drive.

Westbound traffic will merge into one lane and shift to the eastbound side of West Esplanade Avenue at Continental Drive.

Motorists travelling west will merge back onto westbound West Esplanade Avenue at Ole Miss Drive.

During the closure, two 6×6 concrete box culverts will be installed in Canal No. 10.

This work is a part of the Canal No. 10 Drainage Improvements at West Esplanade Avenue.

Construction is expected to end on February 18, barring any contractor delay and weather permitting.