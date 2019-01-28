Carnival’s first roller coaster at sea on board the new ‘Mardi Gras’ ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Carnival Cruise Line recently announced the creation of their new ship called "Mardi Gras." The "Mardi Gras will debut sometime in 2020 out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Aboard the "Mardi Gras" ship guests will be thrilled with the world's first roller coaster at sea named: "Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster." Bolt will be nearly 800 feet long, and reach speeds up to 40 mph and have 360 degree ocean views.

The roller coaster will feature two person carts on which riders will straddle the carts like a motorcycle.

"Mardi Gras" will be the largest ship ever built for Carnival.

