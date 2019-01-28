Baby Grand performs ‘Hey Fool’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's always nice when you can hear great music and help a great cause, like at the Best Wishes Benefit next week (Feb. 7) at Tipitina's.

The event is raising money for ovarian cancer by bringing together five great bands, food from Reginelli's, and a silent auction.

The entertainment will feature Miss Mojo, Sam Price & The True Believers, J & The Causeways + Roadside Glorious, Kathryn Rose Wood, and the debut of Baby Grand.

Baby Grand passed by the Twist Stage to perform.

The Best Wishes Benefit is Thursday, February 7, at Tipitina's at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Check out this link for tickets.