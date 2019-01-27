Southeast Louisiana could get some wintry precipitation Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- We do have some big changes on the way, so right now we have that sunshine; but a low pressure system and a strong cold front is about to move its way in. Guess what's behind it? Snow! So let's straight to the future cast to see if New Orleans can see any of this white stuff.

So, stopping the clock at 8 in the morning Monday we have sunshine in the 40's and 50's. Clouds move in late Monday night around 9 in the 50's. That front moves through while your sleeping at 3am. Then we have the indication of snow in southern Mississippi and the tippy top of Louisiana with that cold air rushing in on that changeover.

When it hits our area at 5 in the morning, we see it just in the north shore in Kentwood, but the temperatures are only in the upper 30's in Kentwood. That's way to warm for snow. So I think this model is overdoing this a little bit. I think the most we will see is flurries way north of I-12.

Probably areas like Washington Parish and Pearl River County will see this with no accumulation. Even moving through the metro around 7, we are in the 40's which is too warm with mostly very cold rain. Then we are back to sunshine for the rest of the day, but still stuck in that cold air. So here is what you need to know. That cold air is moving in early Tuesday morning with cold rain for the south shore and flurries north of I-12.

