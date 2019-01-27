× Senior Day: Tulane Swimming and Diving Celebrates Senior Day with a Dominating Win

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University swimming and diving team sent its six seniors out on a high note Saturday, as it posted a convincing 227-72 win over West Florida inside the Reily Student Recreation Center Natatorium. The Green Wave won 14 of the 16 scored events, including both relay races en route to earning their third victory of the season. Tulane captured the first racing event of the meet as it claimed the 200-yard medley relay to take the early lead. Seniors Paris Zhang, Lena Hayakawa and Lilly Morgan along with sophomore Kate McDonald teamed up to post a time of 1:44.13. The Green Wave’s second relay victory came following the performances of freshmen Noa Heron, Samy Morton, Iza Pelka and JuJu Desforges in the 200-yard freestyle relay as they finished in a time of 1:36.63.

On the individual side, Zhang (100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle), McDonald (100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke), senior Michelle Zelnick (200-yard freestyle and 200-yard IM) and junior Jordan Morling (200-yard butterfly and 200-yard backstroke) each captured a pair of races. Also turning in winning performances were Hayakawa (100-yard butterfly), Morgan (50-yard freestyle), junior Olivia Johnson (500-yard freestyle) and freshman Noa Heron (1,000-yard freestyle).

Tulane returns to action at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 as it travels to SMU. The Green Wave’s meet against the Mustangs will be their final tune-up before the American Athletic Conference Championships in Indianapolis, Ind.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.