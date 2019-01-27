× No an Easy Day in the Big Easy: Southeastern Falls Short against Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Southeastern Louisiana’s Putri Insani and Ceci Mercier each claimed opening sets on their respective singles courts, but Tulane spoiled the Lion tennis team’s spring opener with a 4-0 non-conference victory Sunday afternoon at the City Park Tennis Center. Southeastern (0-1) was swept in doubles play and lost on three singles courts to drop its season opener. Tulane (4-0) remained undefeated, continuing a start that has seen the Green Wave also defeat SLU’s Southland rivals Northwestern State and McNeese.

“We did some things really well today, but it was evident we were playing our first match of the season,” Southeastern head coach Jason Hayes said. “Tulane was a tough opponent to start with. They play smart and know how to win points.”

Despite the loss, Hayes is encouraged with his team’s prospects for 2019.

“We’re a young team and we’re only going to get better,” Hayes commented. “I’m looking forward to working with this team, because I think this group is going to be successful.”

Tulane took the early advantage in doubles play, as Laura Fabrizi and Alex Alegre defeated the SLU pair of Himani Mor and Bernadette Dornieden, 6-0. Southeastern held 3-2 leads on both of the top two doubles courts, but the Green Wave was able to rally. On No. 1, Insani and Ximena Yanez were outlasted by Elena Muller and Ivone Alvaro, 6-3. The TU duo of Christina Sisti and Adelaide Lavery rallied past Flory Bierma and Katya Cornjeo to complete the sweep with a 6-4 win on No. 2. Insani and Mercier each took the opening sets on their courts. On No. 1, Insani led 7-5, 0-3 over Fabrizi when the match was decided. Mercier split sets with Lavery, 6-2, 4-6, on the No. 5 court. The Green Wave took straight-set victories on courts 2,4 and 6 to close out the win.

Southeastern will open the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, Feb. 2, hosting LSU Alexandria at noon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex.

Tulane 4, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Singles:

No. 1 Putri Insani (SLU) vs. Laura Fabrizi (TUL) 7-5, 0-3, unfinished

No. 2 Ivone Alvaro (TUL) def. Bernadette Dornieden 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Ximena Yanez (SLU) vs. Daniela Lafuente (TUL) 5-7, 1-3

No. 4 Christina Sisti (TUL) def. Flory Bierma (SLU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Ceci Mercier (SLU) vs. Adelaide Lavery (TUL) 6-2, 4-6

No. 6 Alex Alegre (TUL) def. Katya Cornejo (SLU) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 Alvaro/Elena Muller (TUL) def. Insani/Yanez (SLU) 6-3

No. 2 Sisti/Lavery (TUL) def. Bierma/Cornejo (SLU) 6-4

No. 3 Fabrizi/Alegre (TUL) def. Dornieden/Himani Mor (SLU) 6-0

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.