Luck of the Irish: St. Patrick’s Day Parade returning to old route

NEW ORLEANS– In 2019 the annual Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to its previous route that they had before the construction took place on Louisiana Avenue.

The Parade follows Noon mass at St. Mary’s Assumption Church and is returning to the previous route following the completion of the construction project on Louisiana Avenue which forced the parade to change routes last year.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on the corner of Magazine & Felicity Streets.

The parade will roll from Magazine Street to Jackson Avenue to St. Charles Avenue to Louisiana Avenue to Magazine Street and ends turning riverbound on Jackson Avenue.

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on March 16, 2019.

