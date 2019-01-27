× Krewe of Tucks will celebrate ‘Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras’

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks will host its 2nd annual “Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras” in Audubon Park on Saturday. The “Umbrella Walk” is basically like a second-line parade through the park for a good cause!

This event will benefit the Krewe de Camp and ALS. The Tucks Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization which sole purpose is to give back to the community of New Orleans and to assist in improving the lives of those we work with. This event hopes to raise awareness for those who are physically and or mentally challenged.

The Tucks Charitable Foundation has partnered with The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapters and Krewe De Camp, a local special needs organization in Mandeville, Louisiana which plans a camp for individuals with special needs.

This year’s “Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras” will feature Susan Spicer and Bob Petit as Celebrity Guest Judges. These local celebrities all have Louisiana ties which will fit perfectly with this event.

Spicer has 3 award-winning restaurants in New Orleans. Mondo is located in Lakeview. Rosedale is located between Lakeview and Mid-City, and Bayona is in a 200-year old cottage in the heart of the French Quarter.

Pettit is a local sports legent, member of the LSU and NBA hall of Fame. He was the first player in NBA history to score 20,000 points, 11-time NBA All-Star, and 1958 NBA Championship winner with the Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks. His basketball journey began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

There will be a gumbo cook-off, open to the public for any and all to participate, with a fantastic opportunity to win prizes, and attain bragging rights! The event will also feature live music, entertainment, and kid-friendly activities.

The Krewe of Tucks 2019 Royalty will be in attendance. King Tucks 51 is Billy Eckert and Queen Tucks 51 is Karen Ribaul.

To learn more or to register in advance, click HERE.

The Umbrella Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The Gumbo Gras and food will be served at 11:15 a.m.