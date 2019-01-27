King cake of all! The King Cake Fest is a sweet treat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Sixth Annual King Cake Festival took place in Champions Square today.

The fun-filled event will benefit programs and patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

There were many varieties of king cakes for folks to enjoy and try.

Guests had the opportunity to purchase king cake tasters from 26 bakeries, all while enjoying several live musical guests, including Dwayne Dopsie and One South Lark.

Ochsner’s Blood Mobile was on site, for visitors who wish to donate in a tangible way. Anyone who donates blood will receive a free t-shirt.

"Good Morning New Orleans" Anchor Kinsey Schofield emceed the event!

